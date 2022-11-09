Shahid Kapoor recreates iconic Kabir Singh moment as Mira Rajput performs piano cover of Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage. Watch

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram and shared a video while playing the piano. In the video, Mira performed the cover of Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from her husband's movie Kabir Singh. Shahid showered love on his wife as he gave her a hug for her performance. (Also read: Twinkle Khanna plays guitar, says she'll be a master by the time she's 80. Watch)

In the Instagram post, Mira shared a video of herself playing the piano inside a sun-lit room with white walls from their new home. She wore a yellow kurti with white flowers print on it. In the latter half of the video, Shahid came to her and shouted, “Preeti,” similar to how he did in the film. He then bent down to give his wife a warm hug while she continued playing the piano.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Mira wrote, “Will the real Kabir Singh please calm down (yellow heart emoji). Wait for it…” She used the hashtags #pianocover #reelsindia on the post. Actor Kiara Advani, who played Preeti in Kabir Singh, wrote, “Lovely (red heart emoji)." Shahid's mother Neliima Azeem commented, “Awesome.”

Reacting to Mira's cover, one of her fans wrote, “Wowwwwww, so good.” Another fan commented, “He (Shahid) ruined the soothing music with his obnoxious Preetiiii (laughing emoji).” Other fan wrote, “Awww, heart warming Mira, you are a gem.” Many fans appreciated her cover and dropped heart emojis.

Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was a remake of his own 2017 Telugu film Arjun Reddy. It starred Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor in the lead roles. The film was a hit at the box office.

Mira tied knot with Shahid in 2015. They are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Recently, all of them have moved to their new high rise apartment. Mira, who is a fashion, home decor and wellness enthusiast, often shares glimpses of her personal life on her Instagram handle.

