Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter dance to Michael Jackson song, mom Neliima Azeem makes cute guest appearance

Published on Oct 01, 2022 02:30 PM IST

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter danced to Michael Jackson's song Smooth Criminal recently. The video also has a blink and miss appearance by their mom Neliima Azeem.

ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actors and brothers Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are not just good at acting but are also trained dancers. The two recently matched steps to Michael Jackson's Smooth Criminal and their dance video also had their mom Neliima Azeem, a Kathak dancer, making a cameo. Also read: Shahid Kapoor holds a fan for ‘partner in crime’ Mira Rajput in BTS clip. Watch

Sharing the video on Instagram, Shahid wrote, “MJ in PJ!” The video shows the two of them dancing completely in sync to Michael Jackson's song Smoo at home. A quick glimpse of Neliima Azeem watching them from behind the sofa is also there in the video.

Ishaan Khatter commented on the video, “Jamma jamma pyjamma.” He again commented, “Mom in the back being the cutest.” Their travel buddy, actor Kunal Kemmu also reacted, “Very good boys.. next time I will teach you moon walk.” A fan also wrote, “We all are waiting for this brother duo to come on big screen!!.” Another said, “Shahid kapoor fulfilling his dance wishes at home bcoz he isn't getting to dance in the movies.” One more fan said, “@neliimaazeem be like ... Mere bachhe ... I am proud of them.” “More of this please,” said yet another fan.

Shahid and Ishaan had also danced together at Mira Rajput's parents' wedding anniversary celebration. Shahid was in a formal look while Ishaan was in a kurta-pyjama as they danced to Roop Tera Mastana. Sharing the video on Instagram, Shahid had written, "We got it from our mama @neliimaazeem @ishaankhatter."

Shahid and Ishaan have shared screen space in the 2005 film Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!, in which a nine-year-old Ishaan had a cameo. Shahid was last seen in sports drama, Jersey. He will now be seen Raj and DK's web series, Farzi. It also stars Rashi Khanna.

Ishaan was last seen in the Netflix web series show, A Suitable Boy apart from a cameo in the Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence film Don't Look . He currently has war film Pippa and horror comedy Phone Bhoot in pipeline.

