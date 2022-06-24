Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput enjoy the Swiss waters with kids Misha, Zain. See pic

Shahid Kapoor has flown to Switzerland with his family and pictures from the place prove they are having a lot of fun. On Thursday, his wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share their first family picture from the location. The two are accompanied by their kids Misha and Zain. Also read: Mira Rajput asks for tips on packing light, cracks up as fan mentions Shahid Kapoor in simplest suggestion

The picture shared by Mira on her Instagram Stories shows her in a pink top and white pants, holding Shahid's arm on the left and Misha's hand on the right. Shahid is seen in white, holding Zain's hand as they all stand on the shore, looking at the blue waters.

Mira Rajput shared a picture from her family vacation on Instagram.

Mira also shared a few pictures from their train ride on the Bernina Express and how it was going. She even captioned one of her selfies with a dialogue from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, “Ja jeele apni zindagi (go live your life).” Two days ago, she shared their first pictures from the place and mentioned in the caption that her son Zain- the ‘serial photo bomber’ is back.

Last week, Mira had hinted at the vacation as she asked her fans about tips to pack both winter and summer clothes in minimum space.

Earlier this year, Mira had talked about the challenges of travelling with kids. She had written in a post, “It’s a tough business. For kids below a certain age, they can feel overwhelmed which starts a dominos effect on the entire trip, it also requires a lot of planning in advance, food stops, and patience for unexpected changes in plans. It also calls for crazy packing (which you know I dislike anyway) and even with lists just gets tedious.”

Shahid was last seen in Jersey, which released in theatres to a lukewarm welcome. The film also featured Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The actor will be seen in his debut web series, Farzi and also has a film in pipeline.

