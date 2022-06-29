Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share a kiss, Naseeruddin Shah brings bangles in Sanah Kapur's wedding video. Watch

Pankaj Kapur and Supriya Pathak's daughter Sanah Kapur got married in April and her wedding video is finally out. Wedding videographers The Wedding Story shared the four-minute video on their Instagram page, capturing the highlights from the wedding. (Also read: Soha Ali Khan poses with daughter Inaaya Kemmu at best friend's wedding)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanah married Mayank Pahwa, son of actors Seema and Manoj Pahwa, in an intimate ceremony in Delhi attended only by close friends and family. In the video, Mayank recites a poem for Sanah at the altar as he seeks Pankaj's blessings. More clips show the bride and groom having a good time with their friends and parents, dancing to dhol beats and sharing romantic moments. A clip also shows Sanah's aunt (Supriya's sister) Ratna Pathak Shah and her husband Naseeruddin Shah bringing in red bangles and kaleere for the bride.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More clips show Sanah's brother Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput and their kids Misha and Zain. During the sangeet ceremony, Mira plants a kiss on Shahid's lips and Misha takes over the dance floor with another girl. Actor Vivaan Shah and others also dance together.

Pankaj was earlier married to actor Neliima Azeem, with whom she had a son, Shahid. He later married Supriya and had daughter Sanah and son Ruhaan with her. Neliima also had son Ishaan with her second husband Rohit Khattar.

Sanah starred in a small role in Shahid's Shaandaar with Alia Bhatt. She played a bride in the movie, while Shahid played a wedding planner. Pankaj was also part of the movie. It failed to gain an audience.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shahid and Mira are on a family holiday in Europe. On Tuesday, Mira took to Instagram to share how they had a bad experience at a hotel in Sicily, which refused to cater to their need for vegetarian food.

Shahid will be seen next in Raj and DK's upcoming Amazon Prime Video series Farzi. It will mark is OTT debut.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON