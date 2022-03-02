Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput shower love on his sister Sanah Kapur at her wedding, Misha and Zain pose for pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput attended the pre-wedding festivities of his sister Sanah Kapur. Several pictures from the celebrations were shared online. The photos also featured the couple's children--daughter Misha and son Zain. Sanah is set to tie the knot in Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday with Mayank Pahwa, son of actor-couple Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa. (Also Read | Sisters Ratna Pathak Shah and Supriya Pathak dance together with bride-to-be Sanah Kapur. Watch)

Sanah is Pankaj Kapur's daughter with his second wife Supriya Pathak. For the occasion, Shahid Kapoor opted for printed grey coloured ethnic wear. Mira was seen in a brownish outfit as she kept her hair loose and wore dark glasses.

In one of the photos, from a picture collage, Shahid is seen standing next to Supriya Pathak as he held Zain with one hand. Sanah smiled for the camera as she sat between Shahid and Pankaj. Misha was perched on Pankaj's lap but she looked towards Zain in the photo. In the other half of the picture, Shahid was seen hugging Sanah as he held Misha. Mira sat and smiled near them while Supriya looked on.

The festivities were also attended by Supriya's sister-actor Ratna Pathak Shah, her husband-actor Naseeruddin Shah, and their son Imaad Shah. Their relatives and friends also featured in several other pictures. In a video, Ratna was seen putting bangles on Sanah's hand as Naseeruddin looked on. They also hugged each other as songs were played in the background.

Earlier, Sanah's cousin and Naseeruddin and Ratna's younger son Vivaan Shah had earlier confirmed the news on his Instagram feed. He shared a video from the pre-wedding festivities and congratulated the couple. "Congratulationssss @sanahkapur15 @mayankpahwa_13 love you'll Baa would have been soooo proud Sanuuu," he captioned the post.

Taking to Instagram Story, he shared several clips from one of the functions, in which Sanah's mother Supriya Pathak and her sister and actor Ratna Pathak can be seen dancing together. In 2015, Sanah featured alongside Shahid Kapoor in the film Shaandaar.

