Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's families attend Shehzada screening

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Shehzada released on Friday. Ahead of the release, a special screening was held for their industry friends in Mumbai on Thursday and all from Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput to Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Huma Qureshi, Patralekhaa were in attendance. Cast members Kartik, Kriti, Ronit Roy and Ankur Rathee's families also joined them at the screening. Also read: Kartik Aaryan is proud of his journey, says many people skipped audition lines

Kriti was accompanied by her parents and sister Nupur Sanon. While Kriti was in a white blouse and pants, Nupur was in a printed co-ord set. Kartik's parents also joined him at the event. Ronit Roy, who plays Kartik's father in Shehzada, was accompanied by wife, son and mom at the screening. His brother Rohit Roy with wife Manasi was also seen. Ankur Rathee's wife Anuja Joshi and her aunt and film producer, actor Pallavi Joshi were also seen. Ankur and Anuja also shared a kiss as the paparazzi clicked them. Manisha Koirala, who plays Kartik's mom in the film, was seen in an all black look.

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Angad Bedi, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan at Shehzada screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Shahid Kapoor was in a white kurta and blue denims while Mira was in a beige co-ord set. Patralekhaa was in a striped top and denims paired with a black blazer. She posed alongside Huma, who was in a pink pantsuit. Zarine Khan and daughter Farah Khan Ali were also spotted. Actor Ali Asgar with his son and daughter also attended the screening.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon with their respective families at Shehzada screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy with family, Ankur Rathee with wife Anuja Joshi at Shehzada screening. (Varinder Chawla)

Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Ali Asgar with kids, Zarine Khan and Farah Khan Ali at Shehzada screening. (Varinder Chawla)

In a recent PTI interview, Kriti described Shehzada as a complete package of emotion, romance, and action. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. About working with Kartik again after their 2019 film Luka Chuppi, Kriti said, “I feel there is great chemistry because of us knowing each other. We have done work before, so that happens instantly on screen. When I heard this film, I felt it was an entertaining film. It has got everything in it which the family audience will enjoy, it is a film for all age groups.”

