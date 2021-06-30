Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shahid Kapoor poses for selfies with Ishaan Khatter at new home, don't miss the sea view

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter visited the former's new sea-facing flat and decided to click some selfies.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made good use for the golden hour with some new pictures.

Actors Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter know how to use the golden hour to their advantage. On Wednesday, both of them shared pictures on their Instagram accounts as they visited Shahid's new sea-facing home in Mumbai.

In a video, Shahid Kapoor is seen wearing large glasses and a black mask hanging around his neck. The video shows Shahid from different angles and also a view of the sea from his new home. Also sharing a photo from the same evening, Shahid wrote on Instagram, "Never enjoyed fresh air so much …. Life…We always tend to love most what we have lost."

Ishaan Khatter also shared a selfie with his big brother. He was seen in a green shirt and he, too, let his mask hang from his neck. Sharing another photo on Instagram Stories, Ishaan called the two of them 'sun-skari bros'.

The brothers' fans also showered them with compliments. "Brothers are on fire," wrote one. "Such a cuteeee bond," wrote another.

In 2018, it was reported that Shahid had purchased a home worth 56 crore. It is a duplex and he is said to have paid paid 2.91 crore as stamp duty to the government for its registration. The flat is on the 42nd and 43rd floors; the building’s name is Three Sixty West.

The home registered in the name of Shahid Pankaj Kapoor and his wife Mira Shahid Kapoor on July 12, 2018. The actor got six parking spots in the building as well.

Shahid spoke about his home in an interview to DNA. “I have bought a new home in Central Mumbai. It will be a year-and-a-half, perhaps even two, before we do the interiors and move in there. However, it’s an investment that I needed to make. I have a much smaller home in Juhu and with two children (the second one arriving in September), the requirement of the family has changed,” he had said.

“The new home that Mira and I have booked has a garden and other amenities like a gymnasium, etc. Today, our requirement is having a safe place for Misha where she can play with others. We want her to be with kids of her age because that’s how she will have a regular childhood," he had added.

shahid kapoor ishaan khatter home tour

