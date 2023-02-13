Shahid Kapoor reacts to fans dancing in theatre to Jab We Met song Mauja Hi Mauja, calls it 'too special'. Watch

Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met (2007) is back in theatres as part of a limited festival for romantic films. Fans of the film danced in the aisles and in their seats, when the song Mauja Mauja came up on the screen. Lead actor Shahid Kapoor saw a video of fans dancing in the cinema hall, and wrote 'too special' on Twitter. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor clarifies remark that Mira Rajput gives opinion on his scripts: 'I never said my wife sits for...')

A fan shared a video of the jubilant mood at a recent Jab We Met screening and wrote, "After almost 16 years Jab We Met in #ValentinesWeek is running housefull without any promotions in social media, speaks volume of a cult romantic comedy. @shahidkapoor bro do check reactions of public in theatre, u will love it." The actor responded and wrote "too special" and added heart hands emojis.

The video shows young fans dancing to Mauja Hi Mauja both in their seats and as well as in the aisles of the theatres. The song was sung by Mika Singh and Abrar ul Haq. The dance number was written by Irshad Kamil and composed by Pritam Chakraborty. The romance was written and directed by Imtiaz who also won the Filmfare Award for Best Dialogues.

Shahid was paired opposite Kareena Kapoor in the 2007 film. He played a quiet businessman named Aditya who is thinking of ending his life after a break up and meets up with the spirited Geet who changes his outlook on life. This was the fourth time that the actors had been paired together. They were dating during filming but broke up before the release of the film. Preity Zinta and Bobby Deol were the original choices of the director for the romantic film.

Jab We Met, which was released in theatres on October 26, 2007, also starred Tarun Arora, Saumya Tandon, Dara Singh and Pavan Malhotra. Kareena won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress while Shahid was also nominated for Best Actor. The Hindi film was later remade in Tamil and Telugu.

Other films that have re-released in theatres for Valentine's Day include Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Titanic (1997), Minnale (2001), Premam (2015), Tamasha (2015) and Me Before You (2016). The romance films are playing in theatres until February 16.

