Shahid Kapoor clarifies remark that Mira Rajput gives opinion on his scripts: 'I never said my wife sits for...'

Actor Shahid Kapoor has clarified his remark that his wife Mira Rajput has gets to give opinions on his choice of scripts. In a new interview, Shahid said that he didn't say that Mira 'sits for narrations and all', adding that people 'can misconstrue'. Shahid also added that he shares everything with Mira. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share evening looks from Sid-Kiara wedding)

Shahid and Mira Rajput tied the knot at a private ceremony in Gurgaon on July 7, 2015. They welcomed their first child, a daughter Misha Kapoor in August 2016 and a son Zain Kapoor in September 2018.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shahid said, “I never said that, my wife sits for narrations and all. Someone can misconstrue the way it is said and think that earlier it was just Shahid and now Mira too should like the script. There is nothing as such. Basically what I was talking about then was that Mira was quite younger and she comes from Delhi. The question was does she understand your world? Do you guys share things with each other?“

He also added, “So in that context, I always share everything with her. I guess, like every couple does that, you know, you spend that little time and you always crave that little time in a day or sometimes in a week where you can just sit down and tell each other what’s going on. Because you know when two people are busy doing their own thing sharing reduces and when you are not sharing enough you lose understanding of each other’s scenarios. I have always felt that if you can regularly stay connected with each other it allows that person an insight into what you are dealing with, which they might not get. So in that way, I share everything with Mira.”

Last year, as per Zoom when Shahid appeared on Case Toh Banta Hai, he was asked about not liking a script. Shahid had said, “Nahi, aisa kabhi nahi hua hai (laughs). Kaam karna padta hai sir, ghar chalana padta hai. (No, it has never happened (laughs) We have to work, run the household).”

Speaking about the difference in opinion with respect to scripts with Mira, he had said as quoted by Zoom, “Ji personal life mein toh roz yahi hota hai, aur jo unka script sense hota hai ussi script par kaam kiya jata hai (This happens everyday in my personal life but whatever she says, goes).”

Shahid is currently seen in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's Farzi, his web series debut. In the Prime Video show, the actor plays the role of Sunny. Farzi, an eight-part series, also features Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Regina Cassandra.

