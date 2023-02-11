Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share evening looks from Sid-Kiara wedding, fans react 'gorgeous couple'

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput attended the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as part of the 'ladkiwaale (bride's side)'. On Friday, Mira put up one of the couple's wedding outfits from the wedding on Instagram and called four-day event, "warm, intimate and so special!" She later added more photographs from one of the evening parties which had Shahid dressed in black while Mira opted for an ethnic outfit, with no jewellery. (Also read: Ladkiwale Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput post looks from Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding; Karan Johar goes full glam)

Mira Rajput didn't add any caption for the evening photographs where the couple posed against a full moon in the background at the wedding venue, Suryagarh Palace. Shahid Kapoor was dressed in black with a sequined jacket and black pants. Meanwhile, Mira wore a printed ethnic top and pants, with a sheer jacket.

Actor Vicky Kaushal 'liked' the photos, while Shahid's Farzi co-star Raashii Khanna commented with fire emojis on the post. Ronit Roy wrote, "Breathing" and added a red heart emoji. One fan shared that Shahid and Mira were a "gorgeous couple", while another wrote, "Killing it guys" with fire emojis.

Shahid and Kiara had previously acted together in the blockbuster film Kabir Singh (2019) and remained friends. He and his wife Mira attended the wedding festivities in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan which included the haldi and sangeet on Sunday. Filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Juhi Chawla and her husband Jai Mehta, and designer Manish Malhotra also attended the wedding. Sidharth and Kiara wore Manish's designs for the wedding ceremony.

On Friday, the newlyweds shared the first video from the wedding in which Kiara can be seen walking towards Sidharth for the varmala ceremony. They chose the song Ranjha from their film Shershaah (2001) to play as she made her way to the groom. Kiara had chosen a pink lehenga, while Sidharth wore an ivory sherwani. Both were designed by their good friend Manish Malhotra.

Earlier in the week, they held a reception for friends and family in Delhi where Sidharth's family lives. Another reception is expected to take place in Mumbai on Sunday, February 12, at the St Regis Hotel. Those from the Hindi film industry who didn't attend the Rajasthan wedding will likely attend the Mumbai reception.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON