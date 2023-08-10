Shahid Kapoor: ‘Just because you are a star, people won’t like you across the board'

Having been around for two decades, actor Shahid Kapoor has seen the definition of stardom change, especially with the rise of social media and OTT. Despite both of his recent projects on the medium Farzi and Bloody Daddy registering most-watched numbers in their respective categories (to an Ormax report) the actor continues to place greater importance on an entirely different marker.

“I have always craved to have the audiences’ respect. I feel once an artist, whether it’s a filmmaker or actor, even a sportsperson, has the people’s respect, they will be able to create consistency in their graph. Things are very unpredictable,” he says.

That is why, by opting for the OTT projects that he did, Kapoor stepped into uncharted territory- channelising the angst he has exhibited in his big-screen roles into parts that required slickness and flirting with grey shades. “As an actor, you should not just presume that just because you are a star, people will like you across the board, it doesn’t work like that! The audience has become very mature and clear about who they like. I was keen to see how people respond to me in that space,” he says.

Explaining the unpredictability further, he continues, “There are highs and lows which I feel are very opposing in nature. You can see that happening to various actors who are super successful, and nothing is working. It’s important to build a reputation. You really have to think whether you are here for 10 years, 15, or 30 years- you have to understand what game you are playing. Are you running a 100 metre race, or a marathon? As a leading man, it is important to understand how long you want to be here, and if you are playing the big game. Then one or two (low) years here and there should not derail you.”

Kapoor, who will be seen next in a yet-untitled film with Kriti Sanon, cites the example of his own career, which went through a roller-coaster ride until it stabilised a bit in the last couple of years. “I am gaining experience and learning to get it right more often. I have been through phases where I got it right but in a very scattered manner. This is probably a challenging time and that is great for someone who is up for a challenge. I am enjoying it. I feel this is a good game to play,” he ends.

