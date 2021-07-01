Shahid Kapoor's stunning morning view from new home includes wife Mira Rajput and Sea Link. See new pic

Actor Shahid Kapoor shared his morning view as he woke up on Thursday, and it included his wife Mira Rajput. Taking to Instagram Stories, Shahid dropped the picture of Mira. A glimpse of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link is also visible.

In the picture, Mira Rajput is wearing a grey tank top paired with denims, with her hair tied in a messy bun. She stood next to a glass window. A mask hung around her neck. Shahid Kapoor captioned the picture, "Wake up @mirarajput." Mira re-shared Shahid's post and wrote, "Ways to say good morning."

On Wednesday, Shahid and his brother Ishaan Khatter had shared pictures on their respective Instagram accounts as they visited his new sea-facing home. In a video, Shahid was seen from different angles. He also shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "Never enjoyed fresh air so much …. Life…We always tend to love most what we have lost." Ishaan had also dropped a selfie with his brother. Sharing another picture on his Instagram Stories, Ishaan had called the duo 'sun-skari bros'.

As per a 2018 report, Shahid had bought his new home, a duplex, for ₹56 crore. The flat is on the 42nd and 43rd floors in the building named Three Sixty West. The home was registered in the name of Shahid Pankaj Kapoor and his wife Mira Shahid Kapoor on July 12, 2018.

In an interview with DNA, Shahid had said, “I have bought a new home in Central Mumbai. It will be a year-and-a-half, perhaps even two, before we do the interiors and move in there. However, it’s an investment that I needed to make. I have a much smaller home in Juhu and with two children (the second one arriving in September), the requirement of the family has changed."

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015 and have two children -- four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain. They will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary this month.