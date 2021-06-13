Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput goes gym-chic in new selfie, poses in sports bra and leggings

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, shared a new mirror selfie on Instagram Stories. The picture, which appeared to be taken after a workout session, featured her wearing a black sports bra and matching leggings. Her hair was left loose.

While Mira Rajput did not add a caption to her photo, she used a ‘light leak’ Instagram filter. The background was blurred and she was in focus.

Mira Rajput gave a glimpse of her abs as she posed in a sports bra and leggings.

Last month, Mira shared a video of herself exercising outdoors using resistance bands. She often gives glimpses of her workouts, whether it is doing squats with 40 kg weights or skipping.

During an earlier Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, Mira was asked about the secret to her post-pregnancy weight loss. She and Shahid Kapoor have two children - daughter Misha and son Zain. “You know, I get asked this question quite often. It was slow, it did take time. But the most important thing is eating right, the correct portions and working out. Nothing replaces them,” she replied.

Mira used her reach as a social media influencer to share details of helplines and Covid-19 resources amid the second wave of the pandemic. In a video, she urged her followers to at least amplify the voices of those trying to help as well as information on different services and resources, if they could not help patients themselves.

“Staying at home is your duty but you can help so many people right from your homes,” she said. She also shared multiple links to places where one can find aid. “Be the voice of the others, help them. We might just be able to help someone at a crucial time like this,” she added.

Meanwhile, Shahid will be seen next on the big screen in the sports drama Jersey, a remake of the Telugu film of the same name. He is also set to make his digital debut in an Amazon Prime Video series directed by Raj and DK.