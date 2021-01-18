Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shows off her swimsuit of the day, shares new Goa pics. See here

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife, Mira Rajput, has shared new pictures and videos from their Goa vacation. The couple were spotted jetting off to the popular tourist destination over the weekend, following which Mira took to social media to share updates from the trip.

On Monday, she shared a picture of herself on Instagram, and captioned it, "You can call me Jasmine." On Instagram Stories, she shared a glimpse of her hotel's pool, a few selfies, and her swimsuit for the day. "Give me the sun everyday," she captioned on picture. However, neither Mira nor Shahid has shared photos featuring him from Goa.

On Sunday, Mira had shared pictures of her grand breakfast spread, along with images and videos of Goa's natural beauty.

Meanwhile, Shahid took to his social media accounts to announce the release date of his upcoming film, Jersey. The film is the Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name and will hit the theatres around Diwali on November 5 this year.

Shahid completed filming Jersey at the end of 2020. Upon his return home, Mira had rued that she wasn't able to spend any time with him because he was quarantining. “Crush is home but still long distance,” she had written, adding, “Clearly that sweatshirt is loved more than me.”

Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to the field in his late 30s, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

