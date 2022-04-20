Shahid Kapoor says he calls Jersey producers daily to confirm release date after two delays: 'Ye time final hai na?'

Shahid Kapoor, who is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Jersey, has said that he calls the producers of the film every night to confirm that the release is not being postponed again. The sports drama, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Shahid's father Pankaj Kapur, is scheduled to hit the screens on April 22. It has already seen two delays in release. Also Read| Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey's release was postponed due to plagiarism case, reveals producer: 'Release cleared now'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The film was previously due for a release on April 14, but the producers had postponed it for the second time due to a legal issue. It came after its original release on December 31, 2021, was pushed back to April this year due to rising Omicron cases in India. Shahid recently joked that he has warned the producers that the public won't give the film another chance if it's delayed for the third time.

During a promotional event for the film on Wednesday, Shahid said, "Mai abhi bhi producers se roz raat ko call karke puchta hu ki ye time final hai na bro sab kuch. Change karo to bta dena haa mere ko. Do time humlog commit kar chuke hain (I call producers every night and ask them 'bro, everything is final this time right. Tell me if you change it. We have already committed two times). I don't think people will give me another chance."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor added that he believes his film will be worth the wait. He said, "But you know sometimes in life the best things come to those who wait. Sometimes in life when you believe in something deeply, you have to work harder for it, and it really really makes you wait and wonder whether it's worth it. So Jersey is a film very very close to my heart."

Jersey stars Shahid as Arjun Talwar, a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to cricket at the age of 36 to prove his ability and fulfill his son's wish for a jersey as a gift. Producer Aman Gill recently revealed that they had to postpone its release by a week due to a plagiarism row. The film is the remake of a 2019 Telugu film of the same title, which starred Nani in the lead role. Both the original and the Hindi remake have been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON