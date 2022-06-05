Shahid Kapoor says Jersey taught him 'anything can happen in life': 'There's a lot for all of us to learn right now'

Actor Shahid Kapoor has spoken about the box office performance of his last release Jersey saying that 'there's a lot for all of us to learn'. Speaking at an event while attending the IIFA Rocks ceremony in Abu Dhabi's Yas Island Etihad Arena, Shahid said that though the film is close to his heart, it taught him that 'anything can happen in life'. (Also Read | Shahid Kapoor teaches dance steps to Nora Fatehi at IIFA 2022 rehearsals: Fans joke ‘Mira Rajput, see this’)

Jersey, a cricket drama, released theatrically on April 22 this year after multiple delays due to Covid-19. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Apart from Shahid, Jersey also starred Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, the film was produced by Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and Aman Gill.

"Jersey is close to my heart. Jersey has received a lot of love. But . . It's been two years since Covid-19 and we need to understand how the audience feels. It's time for all of us to learn. Jersey will always be close to my heart, it has taught me that anything can happen in life," Shahid said as quoted by news agency PTI.

At the event, when asked if he was disappointed with his performance of Jersey, Shahid said, "Not at all". Though the actor earned acclaim for his performance as a former cricketer trying to reclaim his past glory for his son, the film had an underwhelming run at the ticket windows. The film opened at ₹4 crore and collected just around ₹1.5-1.7 crore on the fourth day of it's release, taking its total four-day gross collection to just over ₹15.5 crore.

Shahid will make his digital debut with filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's series, Farzi. The upcoming series is created and written by Raj and DK. The series is co-written by Sita R Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal. The show also features Vijay Sethupathi, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, Rashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Zakir Hussain, Kubbra Sait, and Bhuvan Arora. Farzi is part of Prime Video's upcoming slate of films and movies.

