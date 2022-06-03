Shahid Kapoor teaches dance steps to Nora Fatehi at IIFA 2022 rehearsals: Fans joke ‘Mira Rajput, see this’

Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor and other celebrities have been sharing pictures from the rehearsals for IIFA 2022. On Friday, a video featuring Shahid and model-actor Nora Fatehi was posted on social media. In the clip, the actor is seen teaching Nora some dance steps. Also Read: Aishwarya Rai attends event in Mumbai before leaving for IIFA, says 'how sweet' as fan offers her rose. Watch

In the video shared by a paparazzo account, Nora is seen learning some dance steps from Shahid. At one point, someone from the crew can be heard saying, “Let her fall.” One Instagram user commented on the video, “The crossover we never expected.” Another one wrote, “Is Shahid a better dancer?” While one asked, “Who is a better dancer?” another one tagged Shahid's wife Mira Rajput and joked, “See this, Mira. Abu Dhabi mein yeh ho raha hai (This is what is happening in Abu Dhabi)."

Earlier on Thursday, actor Ananya Panday shared a photo to her Instagram Stories featuring Shahid. In the photo, Shahid was seen sitting on one knee, as he held Ananya's hand. A few background dancers were also seen standing behind them. Sharing the photo, Ananya wrote, “Dancing with my favourite dancer and person. @shahidkapoor."

Ananya Panday shared pics from IIFA.

Meanwhile, at IIFA 2022, Shahid will be paying tribute to the late music composer, Bappi Lahiri. During the press conference of IIFA 2022 on Thursday, Shahid revealed details about the special performance. "I am paying a tribute to Bappi Da with my performance. I will dance to his evergreen songs. This time I am not performing on my songs... my performance is just for Bappi Da," Shahid said.

IIFA Rocks, which will be hosted by Farah Khan and Aparshakti Khurana, and is scheduled to take place on Friday, with performances from Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali and Asees Kaur. Bollywood actors Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul will host the event. The gala will also see performances by Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, and Divya Khosla Kumar.

