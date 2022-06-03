Aishwarya Rai attends event in Mumbai before leaving for IIFA, says 'how sweet' as fan offers her rose. Watch

Aishwarya Rai has a busy schedule these days. Just days after returning from Cannes Film Festival 2022 in France, the actor is due to fly off to Abu Dhabi for the 2022 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA). Meanwhile, she also took time to attend an event in Mumbai on Thursday. Also Read| Preity Zinta shares selfie with Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor, fans call them ‘Bollywood queens of 90s’

The actor was the chief guest at the inauguration of the 80th annual All India Ophthalmological Conference 2022 held in Bandra on Thursday evening. She opted for a white anarkali kurta featuring a big rose print for the event and paired it with a black skirt. She posed for the paparazzi as she arrived at the event, and also waved at the audience, and folded her hands as she took to the stage.

As a fan called out her name, Aishwarya turned around and saw the person offering her a rose. The actor said, 'how sweet' as she walked to the edge of the stage to accept the rose. She took the pink rose from the fan and said, "Thank you very much. Thank you. God bless." She also gave the fan a flying kiss as she walked away.

Aishwarya will soon be leaving for IIFA 2022, which is being held at Yas Island from June 2 to June 4. IIFA had confirmed Aishwarya's attendance at the event on its Instagram account, writing, "With her majestic appearance, #AishwaryaRaiBachchan is sure to up the glam factor at #IIFA2022!" Aishwarya will also be accompanied by her husband, actor Abhishek Bachchan, who will be performing at the award show.

Aishwarya will be seen next in Mani Ratnam's Tamil period drama Ponniyin Selvan. The film, which stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, and Ashwin Kakumanu, is scheduled to release on 30 September 2022.

