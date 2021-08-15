Shahid Kapoor says ‘sweet, good guy’ image he had before Kaminey was ‘rubbish’, celebrates as film turns 12

Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to celebrate 12 years of the release of his film Kaminey. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film also starred Priyanka Chopra.

Sharing an illustration of one of his characters in the film, Shahid wrote on Instagram Stories, "12 years ago the film allowed me to express myself as an actor. Not a face... not that cute boy next door... not that done to death 'I'm such a sweet guy good guy please like me' - rubbish. My first double role. My first shot at a ‘kamina’ no holds barred. A straight out performing part. This was when it all started. So this one will always be special."

Shahid Kapoor mentioned why Kaminey will be special for him.

Kaminey, which released in 2009, marked a major shift in the kind of roles Shahid would pick later in his career. He went on to play intense and complex characters in films like Haider, Udta Punjab and most recently, Kabir Singh.

Shahid will make his digital debut in a series directed by The Family Man duo Raj and DK. While little is known about the series, in an Instagram Live in June, Shahid had expressed his nervousness about working on a digital platform.He told his fans that his success in the movies did not guarantee acceptance on OTT platforms. "I'm very nervous about making my digital debut because I really feel that actors who might have been liked and loved on the big screen, might or might not be appreciated on a digital platform," Shahid said.

"You can't just be okay if people like you for a couple of hours. They need to be interested in your character, connect with you and you need to hold their attention for 9-10 episodes. I don't think I'm experienced in that space. So it would be interesting to see how people react to me on that platform," a PTI report had quoted him as saying.

Shahid, meanwhile, awaits the release of his film, Jersey. In the film, Shahid will be seen as a former cricketer, who tries to make a comeback into cricket, to earn a team jersey his son desires. Jersey is the Hindi remake of a Telugu film of the same name. The original had starred Nani.

Jersey will be the second film of the actor which is a Hindi remake of a Telugu blockbuster, the first being Kabir Singh, which was a remake of Arjun Reddy.

