Shahid Kapoor waits for Mira Rajput to play Bekhayali on the piano, fans say ‘bhabhi aap toh kalaakar nikli’. Watch

Shahid Kapoor made a surprise cameo in a video shared online by his wife Mira Rajput. In the clip, she played the piano and revealed that she could play a song just by hearing it when she was just three years old.

At one point, the camera panned sideways and gave a glimpse of Shahid, who waited till Mira played Bekhayali from his hit film, Kabir Singh.

Mira played the piano religiously till her Trinity Grade 3 exams. “I was able to play a song by hearing it when I was 3. Now I think I am going to resume my lessons. This is one of the pieces I remember,” she said, adding, “Husband photobomb! He waited till I played Bekhayali too.”

In her caption, Mira wrote that she is ‘out of practice’ but is proficient at playing the piano. “...I can read music, play my scales and play by ear. I can’t wait to get back to playing! I hated my lessons so much, probably because they were geared towards examinations but now I regret giving them up! Anytime I see a piano I can’t help but sit down and start playing. But it’s the same few pieces that I still remember. Now I think I should get back to it!” she wrote.

Fans were in awe of Mira. “This is amazing, you are so talented,” one wrote. “Bhabhi aap toh kalaakar nikli (you turned out to be an artist),” another commented.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and have two children - five-year-old daughter Misha and three-year-old son Zain. On their sixth wedding anniversary, in July, Mira shared a picture in which she wrapped her arms around Shahid, and he gave her a kiss on her head. “I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love, my life,” she wrote.

Shahid will soon make his digital debut with Raj and DK’s Amazon Prime series, which also stars Raashi Khanna and Vijay Sethupathi. He will also be seen playing the lead role in the sports drama Jersey.