Shakti Kapoor on son Siddhanth Kapoor testing positive for drugs in Bengaluru: ‘It’s not possible'

Actor Shakti Kapoor refused to believe that his son Siddhanth Kapoor has been detained over drugs consumption in a Bengaluru hotel. According to ANI, Siddhanth was detained during police raid at a rave party in a Bengaluru hotel Sunday night. He is the brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently shooting for her next with Ranbir Kapoor. Also read: If nepotism was a reality, I would have been a superstar by now, says Siddhanth Kapoor

“He is among the 6 people allegedly found to have consumed drugs, Bengaluru Police told ANI. "Siddhanth has tested positive for drugs, he has been brought to Ulsoor Police Station," said Dr Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP, East division, Bengaluru City.

When Shakti Kapoor was asked about his son's involvement in the drugs case, the actor told ETimes, “I can say only one thing - it’s not possible”. The report also states that Siddhanth had flown to Bengaluru on Sunday. However, its not yet clear if he consumed drugs at the party or at the hotel.

Siddhanth made his acting debut with Salman Khan's 1997 film, Judwaa, in which he played the role of young Rangeela. He then worked as an assistant director on a few films like Bhool Bhulaiya and Chup Chup Ke. He returned to acting with Shootout at Wadala in 2013 and went on to feature in Ugly, Jazbaa and Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. He also worked with Shraddha Kapoor in Haseena Parkar.

He was last seen in Chehre, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. He was also seen in 2020 web series, Bhaukaal.

In 2020, Shraddha was questioned for several hours at the Narcotics Control Bureau zonal office in relation with a drug case related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Shraddha had attended Sushant's Chhichhore success bash at his farmhouse in Pawana but had denied consuming drugs.

