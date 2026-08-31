Shalini Pandey speaks out against ‘deeply disturbing’ AI video featuring her: ‘I strongly condemn this kind of abuse’

Actor Shalini Pandey has become the latest celebrity to fall prey to the growing menace of deepfake videos. However, she is taking swift action to address the issue. She has issued a clarification, categorically stating that she has no involvement with the video.

Shalini's statement

Shalini Pandey released a statement addressing an AI video of her.

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Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, Shalini shared a note which read, “I want to address a fake AI-generated video of me that is currently being circulated online. The video is completely fabricated and does not depict me. It is deeply disturbing to see technology being misused in this way to target and harm individuals, especially women.”

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‘I request everyone to responsible and mindful’

{{^usCountry}} She added, “I strongly condemn this kind of abuse and believe this kind of misuse of technology should never be normalised. If you come across this video, please do not share, forward, download, or engage with it. Instead, please report it immediately. I request everyone to responsible and mindful, and help stop its circulation rather than giving it further reach. Thankyou!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “I strongly condemn this kind of abuse and believe this kind of misuse of technology should never be normalised. If you come across this video, please do not share, forward, download, or engage with it. Instead, please report it immediately. I request everyone to responsible and mindful, and help stop its circulation rather than giving it further reach. Thankyou!” {{/usCountry}}

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In the past, many Indian celebrities have been the subject of deepfakes, including Rashmika Mandanna, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Sachin Tendulkar.

Earlier this month, Mrunal Thakur took a stand against it and warned those who are creating deepfakes of her. Calling out the growing misuse of AI-generated content, the actor described such acts as “illegal and unacceptable” and stressed that people should be held accountable for using someone else's identity without permission.

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She made it clear that such actions would not be tolerated and wrote, “Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable. Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately. Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action..”

Shalini's career

Shalini made her acting debut in the 2017 hit Arjun Reddy with Vijay Deverakonda. The film became a major blockbuster and turned her into a recognized name. She went on to appear in movies like Mahanati (2018), Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022), and Maharaj (2024). Shalini made her Hindi debut in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar (2022) with Ranveer Singh. She also starred in Netflix's Maharaj (2024), and pivotal parts in the show Dabba Cartel and the Tamil film Idly Kadai, both of which released last year.