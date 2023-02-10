Shamita Shetty recalls time when ‘industry’ wasn't giving her work after Zeher: 'I started off with Yash Raj Films...'

Actor Shamita Shetty recently opened up about her initial years in Bollywood after debuting in Mohabbatein. While Shamita's career was off to a great start with her fetching the IIFA Award for Star Debut of the Year (Female) after Mohabbatein, the actor went on to star in only a few films. Talking about it, Shamita, in a new interview, said she wished to get more work back then. She is also hopeful about impressing the audience with her upcoming film, The Tenant. Also read: Raj Kundra wears helmet at Shamita Shetty's birthday bash

Shamita Shetty is the younger sister of Shilpa Shetty. Her last film with a full-length role was Cash, which released in 2007. She will be next seen in Sushrut Jain's The Tenant where she is essaying the lead role, Meera who moves to a new society as a single female and faces problems. The film will release on February 10.

Ahead of The Tenant release, which ends the actor's absence from films for over 16 years, Shamita opened up about her struggle in the industry. She told GoodTimes, “To start off with the best and then to suddenly see this drop. I started off with Yash Raj Films. Life that happened to me after that, or rather the work that came to me after that, was not as per my expectations. But then, having said that, when I debuted in Mohabbatein I don't think I realised how much I loved performing. I think that happened to me when I was shooting for Zeher. After that P became more greedy for work. I wanted to discover more.”

“Unfortunately the industry wasn't giving me more. So, like I said, things didn't go exactly the way I would have liked it to go. I, then, always had these long 2-3 years gaps or 4 years gaps between my releases. And, every time I had a release people would say 'oh it's your comeback'. Why comeback again? but, I really wished that more work had come by way. I am hoping with The Tenant the industry sees some glimpse of talent in me and decides to offer me some work, that is good for me and that I feel is worthy of my talent,” she also added.

Besides films, Shamita gained immense popularity after starring in Bigg Boss season 15. She got eliminated during the finale round and became the was the third runner-up of the show.

