Shanaya Kapoor makes a mess in her first ad, gets Karan Johar's blessings. Watch

Karan Johar has shared Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter, Shanaya Kapoor's first ad film on Instagram. The video shows Shanaya as a model, who cannot eat spaghetti without making a giant mess.

The ad is for a hair straightener brand. Shanaya is wearing a colourful outfit with a Miss Perfect sash on her. She is given a bowl of spaghetti to eat gracefully for the camera. However, she throws the fork away and eats her meal by hand, letting the sauce drip on her face and hair.

Sharing the ad, Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, "Oh my god, @shanayakapoor02! Your hair looks gorgeous. But are you sure you have seen a bowl of spaghetti before? Thank you for this gem @the_misfit_way!" Shanaya, Maheep and Sanjay all left heart emojis on Karan's post.

Shanaya is a part of Karan's Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Announcing her partnership with Dharma, Karan had shared in March, "Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July!"

Shanaya as worked as assistant director on her cousin, actor Janhvi Kapoor's movie Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Sanjay had previously confirmed that she will join the film industry but was waiting for the right project.

He even spoke about why she did not go to acting school. "Shanaya told me that going there (film school) would be a waste of three years and reasoned that most attend classes for three days and party for the rest of the week," Sanjay told Mumbai Mirror in 2019.

Speaking with SpotboyE, Sanjay said, "She is been wanting to be an actress for a very, very long time. This line is such that you learn with your own experience, having said that, she knows I am gonna be right behind her. Honestly, I feel every individual should grow on their own and it's better that she learns from her own mistakes and experience. This way she will enjoy her journey much more rather than I hold her hand for everything," he said.