Shanaya Kapoor plays basketball, as she shares pics of her 'happy moments'; fans call her 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Anjali'

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor shared her new photos and videos on Instagram. Sharing them, she wrote ‘happy moments’. Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's film Bedhadak. Also Read: Shanaya Kapoor buys swanky Audi Q7 worth ₹80 lakh, after announcing her debut film Bedhadak. See pics

In the first picture, Shanaya is seen posing with her back towards the camera. In other videos, she was seen doing a classical dance with a friend, playing with her pet, making a basketball goal and enjoying a bowl of popcorn. She also shared pictures of a plate of pasta, and a cup of coffee.

Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments section. One fan wrote, “The last picture is my favourite." Another one pointed at Shanaya's basketball video and dropped a basketball emoticon and wrote, “You definitely are Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Anjali.” Many others complimented Shanaya calling her ‘beautiful’, ‘cute’, ‘adorable’ and many more.

Shanaya will be making her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions Bedhadak. The film will also star actors Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. In March, she announced the news on Instagram and unveiled her first look from the film. "I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love," she captioned the post.

Shanaya started her Bollywood career as an assistant director with the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was released in 2020. The film starred Shanaya's cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. She later made a cameo appearance in Netflix's The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, which featured her mother Maheep, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari.

