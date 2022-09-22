Shanaya Kapoor shares pics from latest photoshoot, says she ‘wants attention'; Maheep Kapoor Suhana Khan react

Actor Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared series of photos from her latest indoor photoshoot on Wednesday. She wore a blue cutout bodycon dress with small half-bun hairstyle. Apart from fans, Shanaya's mother, Maheep Kapoor and her BFF Suhana Khan reacted to her pictures. Shanaya was recently on a break with her close friends in Ibiza. ( Also read: Shanaya Kapoor chills in Ibiza with friends, fans say she 'looks like Eleven from Stranger Things')

Shanaya captioned her pictures, “There is a shade of blue for every girl.” She used the hashtag #JimmyChooAvenue on it. The pictures had her in various poses in a blue dress with a blazer against a white background. Her mother Maheep Kapoor dropped blue heart emojis on her post and best friend Suhana Khan wrote, “Stunning.” Anjini Dhawan, niece of Varun Dhawan commented, “Means why do you ask if you're going to post all.” To which, Shanaya replied, “I want attention.”

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. She started her Bollywood career as an assistant director with the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was released in 2020.

Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with Bedhadak. She will start filming next year. In the movie, she will be seen alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. In March, she announced the news on Instagram and unveiled her first look from the film. "I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love," she captioned the post.

Bedhadak will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.

