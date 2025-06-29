Shanaya Kapoor talks about journey, pressure, fame, criticism ahead of Bollywood debut; Reddit questions her 'struggle'

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Vikrant Massey. Speaking with Bollywood Hungama, Shanaya responded if she, who is already famous, would rather have fame later after starring in a project. Shanaya said that she has already faced criticism because of her fame. Shanaya Kapoor was supposed to make her debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Bedhadak.

Shanaya Kapoor talks about her journey, facing criticism

Talking about her “journey” so far, Shanaya also added that she faced flak but took it in a positive way and learnt from it. "I think whatever my journey has been till now, it's taught me a lot. Whatever the fame or the pressure, with fame comes comments and criticism. I've taken it in a positive way, as feedback and learnt from it, grown from it. And I am who I am today because of my parents. They've brought me up in a certain way. Yes, my environment has been this, but I don't think I want it any other way because I'm confident today of who I am," she said.

Shanaya talks about her ‘journey’ in the last few years

Shanaya, who was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, said that the last few years have been a "journey of its own". "I think that comes with probably things I've gone through in the span of getting here today. It has been a journey of its own to be here today. Everything I think happens for a reason, everything is the way it's supposed to be for something great to happen. I'm happy, I'm keeping my fingers crossed," she added.

Shanaya also said that she is happy with the way things turned out, adding that she is happy she waited the last few years before starring in a film. She also said that "learning about the setbacks, unpredictability of our industry has made me value my work a lot more". Shanaya also accepted that she had "it much easier compared to others".

Reddit questions Shanaya's ‘non-existent journey'

A clip of the interview was shared on Reddit with the caption, "Shanaya Kapoor talking about her non-existent journey and 'the things she has gone through' gave me such an ick. Like, what journey? What struggles??" A comment read, "Wow, such an insightful interview. Watching it on mute helps." A person said, "Delulu is the solulu."

A Reddit user said, "The only person struggling here is me and my inability to relate to her imaginary journey. The only journey she’s been on is from her living room to the film set." "She is in her own delusional world," another person wrote. A comment read, "When did the journey start? That's rich coming from her !!"

About Bedhadak

Filmmaker Karan Johar announced Bedhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan, a few years ago. Apart from Shanaya, it also starred Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. In 2022, Karan had shared a post on Instagram saying that the film would begin shooting in 2023 but there has been no update about it since then.

More about Shanaya's debut film

Shanaya and Vikrant Massey's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will be released in theatres on July 11. It is presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films and produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Open Window Films. Santosh Singh directed it, and Mansi Bagla wrote the script.