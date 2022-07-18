Shanaya Kapoor’s Bollywood debut Bedhadak not shelved, producer Karan Johar confirms shoot to begin next year

Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor is not too far away from making her big Bollywood debut. After reports claimed that her debut film Bedhadak has been shelved, Karan Johar who is backing the film, clarified that the film will begin next year. (Also read: Shanaya Kapoor posts ‘happy moments’)

“@shanayakapoor02@gurfatehpirzada@itslakshyaall set to storm the screens next year! Shooting commences first half of next year !!!!#BEDHADAK!!!!” wrote Karan Johar. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also mark the acting debuts of Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada. Ahead of its shoot, the actors are currently reading scripts and undergoing workshops for their first film.

Last week, Zoom had reported that the film has been indefinitely postponed. A report in the portal cited a ‘well-placed source’ saying the film has either been shelved or indefinitely postponed. This wasn't verified by the producers, however.

Karan Johar's Instagram post.

Earlier in March this year, the makers had unveiled the poster of Bedhadak. In Shanaya’s first look poster, she was seen in a pink and grey top with her face covered in wind-swept hair. She was introduced as Nimrit in the movie. “Introducing the gorgeous @shanayakapoor as Nimrit in #Bedhadak. An enchanting force to look out for, I can’t wait to see the energy she brings onto the screen!” said Karan Johar.

The film also stars Lakshay, who was supposed to make his debut with the now-shelved Dostana 2. Besides Lakshay and Shanaya, it will also have Gurfateh Pirzada.

Bedhadak is produced by Dharma Productions. Before her first film, Shanaya already made a splash this year when walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra at Lakme Fashion Week 2022. Besides acting, she is also a trained belly dancer and is no less than a star on social media.

