'Shang Chi' Simu Liu does bhangra on stage, sings Jalebi Baby with Tesher in Punjabi; fans call it 'epic'. Watch

Canadian singer Tesher and actor Simu Liu did some bhangra together to the beats of the former's hit single Jalebi Baby on stage at the Juno Awards in Toronto. Indian origin singer Tesher, originally named Hitesh Sharma, performed at the awards and was later joined by host Simu as they both went on to sing and groove together. Simu even gave Tesher a shoutout, saying, "Now that's how we celebrate Asian heritage." Also read: Rapper-singer Tesher: It’s high time South Asians are known as multi-dimensional artistes

Tesher shared a video from the event on Instagram and wrote, “Me and @simuliu brought bhangra to the MCU baby!!! Shoutout to the @thejunoawards awards for letting me perform and showcase South Asian culture on the biggest music stage in Canada. I'm still shook!!! also NEW MUSIC NEXT MONTH BABYYYY. Choreographed by Divya Jethwani @adaywithdivya.”

Fans of Tesher were overjoyed to see him dance with Simu Liyu. A fan reacted, “ICONIC OH MY GOD.” Another wrote, “My jaw is on the floor.” A fan also wrote, “The amount of times I’ve watched this.” A fan called it “EPIC” and further wrote, “You made us proud! @tesherrrr Loved hearing @simuliu singing in Punjabi!”

Tesher is known for fusing Bollywood with hip-hop songs and has delivered several remixes of Hindi and English songs. Jalebi Baby and Young Shahrukh are his most popular songs. Simu is known for playing Shang-Chi in the 2021 Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Among the winners were The Weeknd, Charlotte Cardin and Shawn Mendes. Shawn was honoured with the International Achievement Award and also won the TikTok Juno fan choice award. Charlotte won the artist of the year, single of the year for Meaningless and pop album of the year for Phoenix. The Weeknd won the songwriter of the year and contemporary R&B recording of the year for Take My Breath.

