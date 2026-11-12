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Sharad Kelkar says dubbing for Yash's Ravana in Ramayana was difficult because of his 'phenomenal' performance

Sharad Kelkar says dubbing Yash’s Ravana in the Hindi version of Ramayana was difficult because of the actor’s phenomenal performance.

Published on: Nov 12, 2026, 20:13:34 IST
By Vibha Maru
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Actor Sharad Kelkar, who has been receiving appreciation for dubbing Yash's voice in the Hindi version of Ramayana, recently spoke about his experience working on the film. Speaking at the trailer launch of Kaali Kheti on Thursday, Sharad thanked the audience for their praise but admitted that dubbing for Yash was a little challenging because of the actor's phenomenal performance.

'I must give a compliment to Yash'

Sharad Kelkar, who dubbed for Yash's Ravana in the Hindi version of Ramayana, praised the actor.
Sharad Kelkar, who dubbed for Yash's Ravana in the Hindi version of Ramayana, praised the actor.

At the trailer launch, when he was praised for his dubbing, Sharad smiled and delivered one of Yash's dialogues from the film, but with his own twist - “Teeno lokon mein sirf ek hi raj hoga, Kelkar raj (There shall be only one rule across the three worlds: the Kelkar rule).”

He went on to praise Yash for his performance as Ravana, saying, “I must give compliment to Yash. The way he has performed in the film, I think nobody could have done it. He is such a brilliant actor. Jis tarah se unhone kiya hai woh role (The way he has performed that role), I think he is phenomenal. Isliye unko itna appreciation mil raha hai film ke andar (I think that is why he is getting so much appreciation).”

'I had a little difficulty dubbing for him'

Yash on the 'pressure' of playing Ravana

Earlier, while speaking to IGN, Yash spoke about the pressure of playing Ravana. He said, “If you know the character and everybody is aware of it, then it becomes challenging. If it's a new film where you are telling a new story, whatever you do, that will become the character. But if people already have some image about it since so many people have played it in different ways, then it's extra pressure for an actor. But I stuck to very simple basics to understand what made him do such kind of things. The intent was important.”

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film is co-produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, along with Yash's Monster Mind Creations. On Thursday, the film crossed 1,000 crore in worldwide box office collections.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vibha Maru

Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.

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