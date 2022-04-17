Shark Tank's Anupam Mittal, family pose with their horse, fans call it Shaadi.com scheme: 'Rishta pakka toh ghodi free'

Shark Tank India fame Anupam Mittal shared a video of himself with his wife Aanchal Kumar and their daughter on Instagram. In the video, the trio is seen posing with a horse named Easter, with Anupam gently petting it. Anupam is the man behind Shaadi.com, Makaan.com and other brands. Also Read: Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal accepts making a few deals he shouldn't have, says he wasn't 'thinking straight'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures and a video on Instagram, Anupam wrote, “Meet Easter, the latest member of our extended family. She’s a calm & delightful baby and she’s well taken care of by India’s legendary jockey Pesi Shroff (feat. above) and his team. Hope u have a Happy Easter too.” In the first video of the post, Anupam is seen holding daughter Alysaa in his arms, and petting the horse. In another image, the Mittal family is seen posing together with the horse.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Anupam's post, one fan commented, “Can I get a reply from my favourite shark?” Anupam replied, “Flattery will get you everywhere.” Another one pulled a joke about Anupam's venture Shaadi.com and said, “Dekho inhone nayi scheme nikali h rishta pakka hone pr ghodi bhi inki taraf se hai (They have a new scheme now. Whenever a person will get married through Shaadi.com, they will gift a free horse).” Anupam replied to the fan's comment with “hahaha.” Also Read: Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal calls himself ‘faltu aadmi’ for featuring in all episodes: ‘Do what you can'

Anupam started Sagaai.com in 1997, the name of the website was later changed to Shaadi.com in 1999. In July 2015, Anupam had invested in around 200 start-up businesses, such as Interactive Avenues, Druva, Sapience Analytics, Pretty Secrets, Cafe Zoe, Peel Works, TaxSpanner, Fab Hotels, Ketto, Prop Tiger, Big basket, FarEye, Lets Venture and more.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from Anupam, Shark Tank India also featured BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover, Sugar Cosmetics co-founder and CEO Vineeta Singh, boAt co-founder and CMO Aman Gupta, Lenskart co-founder and CEO Peyush Bansal, Emcure Pharmaceuticals executive director Namita Thapar and MamaEarth co-founder Ghazal Alagh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.