Sharmila Tagore gets kisses from her grandchildren Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya on birthday

Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 78th birthday with family in Jaisalmer. All from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan flew with Sharmila to Rajasthan to celebrate her special day. Kareena took to Instagram and shared adorable pictures of her mother-in-law while cutting her cake. Sharmila got kisses from her grandchildren- Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Many fans reacted to Kareena's post of Sharmila's birthday. (Also read: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan celebrate Sharmila Tagore's birthday in Jaisalmer. See pics)

In the series of pictures, Sharmila wore a white shirt with black pants. Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan wore a white coloured full sleeves T-shirt and Soha Ali Khan's daughter wore an orange dress with matching hairband. In one of the pictures, Sharmila's grandchildren gave kisses to her. In another, Sharmila cut her chocolate cake with them in a cafe. She smiled while posing for the camera with her birthday cake.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Dessert in the desert….Badi Amma (mother, red heart emoji) TimTim (red heart emoji) Inni (red heart emoji). Caption-@sakpataudi Jaisalmer 2022 (red heart emoji).” Reacting to her pictures, one of her fans wrote, “Ma'am (Sharmila) is ageing so gracefully (red heart emoji) Best wishes.” Another fan commented, “Such beautiful pictures. It says all.” Other fan wrote, “Love this (red heart emoji).” “She is so beautiful, Sharmila Tagore (red heart emoji)”, added another. “Dear mam, always best wishes to you. Eat full cake (cake emoji)…God bless you all…so much love to kids (red heart emoji)", wrote one person.

Sharmila got married to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1966. They have three children together - Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan. While Saif and Soha took to their mother's profession and became actors, Saba is a jewelry designer and custodian of Waqf properties of the family in Bhopal. Saif got married to Kareena Kapoor. The couple is blessed with two sons- Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Soha got married to Kunal Kemmu. The couple welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017.

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The was a failure at the box office but was loved upon its Netflix release. She will now be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. She also has a thriller with Hansal Mehta in the pipeline.

