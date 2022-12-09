Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan celebrate Sharmila Tagore's birthday in Jaisalmer. See pics

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore celebrated her 78th birthday in Jaisalmer on Thursday. All from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan flew with Sharmila to Rajasthan to ring in her birthday. They have shared candid pictures from the warm celebrations on Instagram. Also read: Saif Ali Khan lists greatest female actors at Red Sea Film Fest, Kareena Kapoor reminds him: ‘Your wife!’

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture with Sharmila in which both of them are seen twinning in black and have shawls around their shoulders. “Happy birthday to my gorgeous mother-in-law,” she wrote along with the picture on her Instagram Stories.

Saba Ali Khan also shared a group picture as they all got together for a cake-cutting ceremony. Many of their near and dear ones are also seen in the picture. The group picture shows Saif and Kareena standing at the back with Saba while Soha is seen sitting in front of Sharmila. The picture from the cake-cutting ceremony shows Sharmila cutting the cake while being surrounded by Saba, Soha, Kareena and Saif.

Sharing a birthday message for her mom, Soha Ali Khan wrote on Instagram along with a a separate picture with her, “Happy birthday my darling Amma! Spice jet tried to keep us apart but we persevered and we made it and I get to see you, hold you, hug you and kiss you!!! #jaisalmer #serai.” Saba commented on her post, “We made it!! Thanks to Bhai and bebo yaaayyy!”

Saba also shared a picture of herself with Sharmila from Jaisalmer and wrote, “Happy happy to U...! Love You! #sharmilatagore #ma #birthday #december #jaisalmer #serai.”

Sharmila is a two-time National Film Award winner. She is known for her performances in films like Kashmir Ki Kali, An Evening in Paris, Aradhana, Amar Prem, Chupke Chupke , Desh Premee and many more.

