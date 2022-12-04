Saif Ali Khan lists greatest female actors at Red Sea Film Fest, Kareena Kapoor reminds him: ‘Your wife!’

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor walked the red carpet at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Friday. The actor couple answered some questions before joining the Women in Cinema event at the Saudi Arabian festival. A cute moment between the two was also caught on camera. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan are Bollywood royalty at Red Sea Film Fest: Pics)

Saif was asked about the contributions of women in cinema by a journalist on the red carpet when he said, “Cinema is empty without women for a start. When you think of cinema you think of so many important ladies, my favourite actresses from all the way back from Marlene Dietrich to Audrey Hepburn to Charlize Theron…” when Kareena interjected with “to your wife!” Saif quickly fixed his mistake and added, “…and to my beautiful wife.” Kareena laughed at having made Saif nervous.

Saif also talked about his mother, Sharmila Tagore. “My mum, her first movie [Apur Sansar] was with Satyajit Ray when she was 16. So I think feminine sensitivity and aggression, that whole aspect of nature is what women in cinema mean to me.”

Kareena also spoke about the special event that was organised. “So many different women from across the world are coming to be a part of this festival to celebrate the fact that women are leading the pack whether it is in India or anywhere. All actors are taking up such brave roles so I'm happy there is a special day today,” she said at the fest.

Kareena and Saif are among the many Bollywood stars who joined the Red Sea Film Festival's second instalment this year. Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor were also a part of it. Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor are also expected to make appearances.

Kareena was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film did not work well at the box office but was loved upon its Netflix release. She will now be seen in the Hindi adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X. She also has a thriller with Hansal Mehta. Saif's next release will be Adipurush.

