Sharmila Tagore regrets not receiving Lata Mangeshkar Award in 2020 from singer: 'She had invited me personally'

Actor Sharmila Tagore, who was nominated for the Lata Mangeshkar Awards, on Saturday spoke about her 'huge regret' as she will not be able to receive the honour from the late singer. In a new interview, she also spoke about not taking the award when Lata Mangeshkar invited her last year. Lata died on Sunday at an age of 92 years.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia. While Lata had recovered from coronavirus, she was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday. She passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital at 8.12 am.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Sharmila said, "I was nominated for the Lata Mangeshkar Awards in 2020, which got postponed due to Covid-19. Lataji called me again in 2021. At that time, I was scared because of the second wave and requested them to give it to me this year. It’s a huge regret that I will not be able to receive it from her. It would have been such a wonderful moment, which I have been denied now. There's also regret that I didn’t go last year when she had invited me personally. It was the last time I spoke to her."

She also spoke about her childhood and listening to Lata's sing. "I was a little child when I was taken to watch Mahal and the only thing I remember is the song Aayega Aanewala, with Madhubala on the swing. Then of course there was Mughal-e-Azam. India’s history and evolution are connected to Lataji. She sang for decades because her voice was absolutely natural. A lot of people force their voice to sound a certain way, but hers was God-gifted. I’ve watched her sing; those days people would record with an orchestra, and hers was inevitably first-take okay. She sang in so many languages with perfect pronunciation. Her voice is incomparable and will remain immortal," she said.

Sharmila also spoke about Lata being 'very fond of cricket' and how her late husband-cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi 'was a great admirer of her voice'. She revealed that at that time all the matches were played at the Cricket Club of India and Lata attended every match. Sharmila recalled having often seen her at the Patiala Pavilion.

The last rites of Lata with full state honours will be conducted at Shivaji Park at 6.30 pm. Lata died due to multiple organ failures on Sunday morning. She was a playback singer and occasional music composer popularly known as the 'Nightingale of India' for her melodious voice.

