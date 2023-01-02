Sharmila Tagore dotes on Inaaya as they ring in New Year with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu at Pataudi Palace

Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared happy pictures featuring actor-mother Sharmila Tagore, actor- husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on Sunday. All of them rang in the new year together at Pataudi Palace. All of them were all smiles as they posed for the camera. Many fans reacted to Soha's New Year post with messages in the comment section. ( Also read: Kareena Kapoor stuns in a high-slit dress on New Year as she celebrates during Swiss holiday with family)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soha shared a series of pictures on her social media handle. In one of the pictures, Sharmila showered love on her granddaughter Inaaya while sitting on a chair as she held her. Sharmila wrapped herself in black jacket with blue muffler and black pants. Inaaya wore a white sweater with black pants and grey shoes. In another picture, Soha posed with her mother. Both of them smiled. Soha also shared a family picture with Inaaya and husband Kunal Kemmu as they sat on a wooden sofa. In other picture, Kunal gave a kiss to his daughter with greenery in the background.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Soha wrote, “This is just the beginning…2023 be good to us (red heart emoji). She used ‘2023’ and ‘new year’ as the hashtags on the pictures. She also wrote, “@Shikhatalsania for the most part (red heart emoji).” Her sister Saba Ali Khan dropped heart emojis on the post.

Reacting to the pictures, one of Soha's fans wrote, “Love your mum. She's stunning as always. Happy new year to you all.” Another fan commented, “Glad to see her (Sharmila) in pashmina shawl (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji).” Other fan wrote, “Love it, beautiful picture with your mum (red heart emoji).” “Happy new year to each and everyone in your family. Loads of love from Pakistan”, wrote another person. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharmila got married to Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi in 1966. They were blessed with three children together - Saif Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan, and Soha Ali Khan. Saif and Soha took to their mother's profession and became actors, and Saba is a jewelry designer. Saif got married to actor Kareena Kapoor. The couple is blessed with two sons- Jehangir Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Soha tied knot with Kunal Kemmu. The couple welcomed their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu in 2017.

Soha was last seen in a web series Hush Hush, which starred Ayesha Jhulka, Juhi Chawla, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra with Shahana Goswami.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON