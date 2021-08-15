Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Sharmila Tagore wanted to know if Saif Ali Khan was given a 'tight' slap in Dil Chahta Hai, Suchitra Pillai reveals
bollywood

Sharmila Tagore wanted to know if Saif Ali Khan was given a 'tight' slap in Dil Chahta Hai, Suchitra Pillai reveals

Suchitra Pillai made a brief appearance in Dil Chahta Hai, playing the role of Saif Ali Khan's girlfriend Priya. In the film, she had a scene in which she had to slap him. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON AUG 15, 2021 12:27 PM IST
Saif Ali Khan is the son of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. 

Suchitra Pillai has revealed Sharmila Tagore's reaction to Saif Ali Khan getting slapped in Dil Chahta Hai. In the 2001 film, Suchitra played the role of Priya, Saif's on-screen girlfriend. 

In the initial portions of the film, Suchitra Pillai gives Saif Ali Khan a slap after a fight. Suchitra has now revealed that after the film released, when she met Sharmila Tagore, she introduced herself as the woman who slapped her son. 

“I said mam I hope you remember I am Suchitra the one who slaps Saif in Dil Chahta Hai. And then she said 'yeah I hope it was a tight one'. We both burst out laughing,” she told SpotboyE. Suchitra also revealed that Saif encouraged her during the scene. “He was like come on you are an actor, go ahead slap me,” she recalled. 

Suchitra had previously told the publication that she was shocked to learn that she was cast opposite Saif in the film. “I went to his (Farhan's) office we were talking about the script and then he says, ‘oh by the way meet Saif Ali Khan, he is your co-star’ and I really fell down over there. I was very surprised because Saif at that point was doing all the hit films and I was cast opposite him. I didn't have to audition but Farhan made us act the scene on the spot. We (Saif and I) were asked to jog in his office and that's the scene in the film. Farhan has always been like that, funny, and that’s why I had complete confidence about him giving me that role. I knew whatever Farhan writes is going to be something fantastic which is why even a small role of like that today is remembered,” she said. 

Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan suggested surrogacy before Jeh, Saif Ali Khan wanted to ‘do it the right way’

Dil Chahta Hai recently completed 20 years of its release. On the occasion, Farhan announced his directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa. The film stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif, and is set against the backdrop of a road trip. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
saif ali khan sharmila tagore dil chahta hai suchitra pillai

Related Stories

bollywood

Jee Le Zaraa: When Alia Bhatt suggested Dil Chahta Hai sequel with Shraddha, Parineeti: 'Should I call Farhan?'

UPDATED ON AUG 11, 2021 01:47 PM IST
bollywood

Farhan Akhtar says he might have had to ‘scrap’ Dil Chahta Hai if Dimple Kapadia had rejected it

PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 10:21 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Joe Biden holds up placard with ‘Dude with sign’ about Covid-19 vaccines

‘We are a new India’: Smriti Irani shares heartfelt post on Independence Day

Nasa posts how fire takes a different form in microgravity, share goes viral

Independence Day 2021: US diplomats share what they love about India on Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP