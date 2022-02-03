Sharvari Wagh on Bunty Aur Babli 2: Can’t do anything about box office, but proud of my first film

Sharvari Wagh’s first big screen outing, even amid the uncertainty due to the pandemic, was released in theatres. Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021) saw her star alongside Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sisdhant Chaturvedi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Life has been good since then, also different. I kind of get recognised (by public) sometimes, which is unusual since I am not used to. It’s really sweet, people are loving what I did. I have waited for these days, I am really happy,” gushes the 25-year-old.

Wagh says the fact that the film released in theatres sweetened for her. “We made the film for the big screen to give our film the justice it deserved. My friends and family were excited to go to theatres and watch it. I was happy that the people who have backed me for so many years, could go and enjoy the film the way we always thought we would,” she adds,

However, the pandemic naturally had an impact on the film’s box office collections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 25-year-old says, “Every film has its fate, and now we have the pandemic. I personally feel that there is nothing we can do after the Friday. Before that, everything is in our hands. You try your best to do whatever you can but after Friday, it’s in the hands of the people. There is nothing you can do about it. Yes of course, it was highly disappointing, the numbers weren’t as expected, but I am still very proud of my film. I think it gave me an opportunity to showcase my craft. My first film will always be special for me.”

Wagh already has her next film lined up, which she has shot for but can’t talk right now. “Hopefully, it will be announced soon. For me, choosing a film is very easy. If I am interested in the story, and if my part has something to tell, for me it’s a win-win,” she concludes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}