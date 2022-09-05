Shatrughan Sinha defends Kamaal R Khan after his arrest: ‘He seems to be a victim of conspiracy’

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has come out in support of actor, producer, film critic Kamaal R Khan, who was arrested last week in Mumbai. Kamaal, popularly known as KRK, is battling a number of cases currently, is in judicial custody till later this month. In a tweet posted on Tuesday afternoon, Shatrughan applauded KRK for his conviction and said he seemed to be ‘a victim of conspiracy’, hoping he gets justice soon. Also read: Twitter celebrates KRK's arrest: ‘Isiliye kal se tweet nahi kar raha’

Last Tuesday, KRK was arrested by Malad Police from the Mumbai airport over some tweets he had posted back in 2020. The actor had a look-out notice against him and was detained by the police as soon as he arrived in Mumbai. He was later sent to judicial custody for 14 days. However, he was taken to a hospital later in the day after he complained of chest pain. On Monday, he was arrested once again in for demanding sexual favours in a case from 2019.

Reacting to KRK’s legal troubles, Shatrughan Sinha tweeted on Tuesday, “One should not forget that Kamal Rashid Khan @kamaalrkhan & one should always remember that despite great opposition & struggle the 'KRK' is a self made man, he has the blessings of the Almighty. He has made his place in the film industry, as well as society on his own.” The actor applauded KRK for his penchant for being blunt. “His biggest asset has been his confidence; he seems to speak without any fear or favour. He doesn't shudder to speak his mind against all odds as he has the conviction & freedom of opinion/speech of any kind, within the framework of law/constitution, even if not accepted,” he further wrote in his Twitter thread.

Shatrughan then added that KRK was a victim of some conspiracy as per him. “He seems to be a victim of conspiracy of circumstances. God Bless him! Hope, wish & pray that Kamal Rashid Khan gets justice which he deserves soon, sooner the better. Jai Hind,” his thread concluded.

KRK’s lawyer had said that he had been arrested for tweets against Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and a film producer over the film Laxmi Bomb. The second arrest, as per ANI, was for demanding sexual favours & holding the complainant’s hand in the first week of January 2019. Versova Police arrested him by transfer order of 24th MM Court, Borivali, police informed.

KRK, currently based in Dubai, rose to fame with his much derided 2008 film Deshdrohi, which he produced and starred in. He has since become a social media celeb, making reviews on films, TV shows, and trailers. He has been known to court controversy with his blunt remarks to actors, which have led to a few Twitter tiffs as well.

