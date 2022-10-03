Shatrughan Sinha says people said ‘nasty things’ about him and Sonakshi Sinha for his supportive tweet for KRK

Shatrughan Sinha has shared that he received backlash after he expressed his support to Kamaal R Khan. The actor-politician said that nasty things were said about him and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha after he took a stand for actor-cum-critic Kamaal R Khan. After KRK was arrested in Mumbai last month in connection with multiple cases, Shatrughan had tweeted in his support of KRK, saying he was a victim of a conspiracy and should get justice soon. Also Read| Shatrughan Sinha defends Kamaal R Khan after his arrest

In a recent interview, Shatrughan said that he was not supporting Kamaal R Khan's controversial comments about actors, but was only advocating for his freedom of expression. However, it backfired and he and Sonakshi had to receive trolling for his support to Kamaal R Khan.

Shatrughan described Kamaal as a self-made person as he opened up about the incident. He told ETimes, "That tweet about KRK received backlash. People said nasty things about me as well as about Sonakshi. I was not talking about his mistakes. We can fight his opinions with our opinions. We don’t have a personal enmity with him. Just because certain stars are against him everyone is against him."

The politician added, "But will anyone support him for the way he or many people have been picked up? I think this is a little extreme. Who’s all innocent in the industry? All the wrongdoings of stars haven’t gone unnoticed by the people. We as an industry being a family, sometimes ignore that. That’s a different thing."

KRK was arrested by Mumbai Police and later released on bail in connection with two cases from 2020 and 2021. The first case was about his alleged derogatory tweets about Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma, and the second was a molestation case registered against him at the Versova police station in 2021.

