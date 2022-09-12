Shatrughan Sinha urges AIIMS release health bulletin for Raju Srivastava: 'Very disappointing'

Shatrughan Sinha has expressed his concerns over the health of comedian Raju Srivastava and urged AIIMS, Delhi to issue health bulletins for him, Raju has been admitted to the hospital for nearly a month now after he suffered cardiac arrest in August. (Also read: Raju Srivastava's wife confirms he is stable; on ventilator)

Shatrughan tweeted on Sunday, "We are really concerned & worried about the ace actor, stand up comedian king, par excellence, self made man, a very fine human being #RajuSrivastava One can imagine the trauma his wife & family must be going through. It's very disappointing that he has been in hospital for a month now, at this young age with no positive response coming in. Appreciate, if the doctors/hospital would issue a fresh bulletin on his health status. Hope, wish & pray that he comes out of it soon. Everybody is praying for his smooth recovery."

A glimpse of Shatrughan Sinha's tweets.

Raju suffered chest pain when he was training in his gym in Delhi. The 58-year-old comedian later underwent angioplasty.

Last month, after rumours around his health started doing the rounds online, Raju's daughter Antara Srivastava took to his Instagram page and urged fans to rely on statements from the family alone. She wrote, "Dear all well-wishers, My dad Mr. Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable and he continues to recover slowly. He is on the ventilator at the moment. Only statements from AI IMS Delhi and Raju Ji's official social media accounts are trustworthy and genuine. Any other news or statements from anyone else is unreliable. The doctors and their entire team at AIIMS Delhi are working hard and diligently. We're thankful to them and all his well-wishers. Request you all to continue your love and prayers for his speedy recovery."

Best known for his stint on the first season of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (2005), Raju Srivastava has also featured in several popular films as well as comedy TV shows. He has been a part of famous films including Baazigar, Bombay to Goa, Maine Pyar Kiya and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya and Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon. He is also the chairperson of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

