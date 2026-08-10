‘She hurls abuses and I take it’: Govinda on Sunita Ahuja’s cheating claims, asks why bad-mouths him for success

Sunita Ahuja has often publicly spoken about Bollywood actor Govinda's alleged extramarital affairs and infidelity with his co-stars. In a recent interaction, Govinda addressed those allegations and refused such claims, while also questioning Sunita for bad mouthing him to gain success.

'She hurls abuses and I take it'

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda have been married since 1987.

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Speaking to ANI, Govinda admitted that though Sunita had made such claims in the past, she is responsible for bringing up the kids in his household. He said, "Itne pyaar se gali deti hai mujhe aur main khata bhi hoon unke haath se (She affectionately hurls abuses at me, and I just take it in stride). I feel that wherever people are and whatever roles the Almighty has assigned them—the specific niche they occupy—we wouldn't have achieved success without them being there. We simply wouldn't be who we are. She has a rightful claim over the many children in our family who have now grown up. She was also kind to them.”

'Is it essential to say bad things to gain success?'

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{{^usCountry}} Govinda hinted at how Sunita has gained attention after she started speaking about him in public. He said, "There are many things that remain unexpressed—things that can never be put into words. If I were to offer just a glimpse of these matters from the outside, would there really be a need to cast aspersions to create a distance? People often view that as an escape. Is it essential to say bad mouth your own people to gain success? That is a bit easy. Sunita does it tactfully. She offers four words of praise or perhaps the praise comes naturally and then voice a criticism. I see more love in that." 'Chi Chi had so many affairs' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Govinda hinted at how Sunita has gained attention after she started speaking about him in public. He said, "There are many things that remain unexpressed—things that can never be put into words. If I were to offer just a glimpse of these matters from the outside, would there really be a need to cast aspersions to create a distance? People often view that as an escape. Is it essential to say bad mouth your own people to gain success? That is a bit easy. Sunita does it tactfully. She offers four words of praise or perhaps the praise comes naturally and then voice a criticism. I see more love in that." 'Chi Chi had so many affairs' {{/usCountry}}

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Sunita was a contestant on the recently concluded show Lock Upp 2. During her brief stint on the show, Sunita spoke about Govinda's alleged affairs. She said, “In love, you should be able to tolerate everything. Chi Chi had so many affairs in his life; well, heroes and heroines do have such things. I think that after standing by Chi Chi for so many years, I deserve to have a son like him.”

About Govinda and Sunita Ahuja

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Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in 1987 in a private ceremony. At the time, he was already a Bollywood star. They kept their marriage under wraps for nearly two years for the sake of his career and made it public after the birth of their daughter, Tina Ahuja. Later, they had their son, Yashvardhan Ahuja.