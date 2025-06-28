Shefali Jariwala wanted to be known as ‘Kaanta Laga girl’ till the ‘day I die’; fans bring up old video

Shefali Jariwala death: Several celebrities, including Aly Goni and Mika Singh, paid tribute to actor-model Shefali Jariwala after reports about her passing emerged late on Friday. Journalist Vickey Lalwani reported that the 42-year-old was brought dead to the Bellevue Hospital in Mumbai after she suffered a cardiac arrest. Her husband, Parag Tyagi, was spotted leaving the hospital. Shefali Jariwala first shot to fame for featuring in 2002 hit Kaanta Laga(Instagram)

Actor Aly Goni, who, like Jariwala, starred in Bigg Boss, posted a message on social media. “Shocked and saddened to hear about Shefali Jariwala’s sudden demise. Life is so unpredictable. Rest in peace 💔” he said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Television actor Divyanka Tripathi commented on a social media post: “It’s unbelievable. We are shocked and sad for the family."

Tehseen Poonawalla wrote, “Absolutely stunned to hear my friend Shefali Jariwala is no more. I last met her at a party. Life is so short. She was in #BiggBoss13 with me. Incredible how #SiddhartShukla and now she from my season are no more. Sending love and healing to her loved ones!"

Singer Mika Singh said, "I’m deeply shocked, saddened, and feeling a heavy heart… Our beloved star and my dearest friend @shefalijariwala has left us. Still can’t believe it. You will always be remembered for your grace, smile, and spirit. Om Shanti."

Now, an old interview of Jariwala talking about her ‘Kaanta Laga’ fame is going viral on social media. During a podcast with Paras Chhabra, the 42-year-old was asked about the 2002 song. Shefali said: “There can only be one Kaanta Laga girl in the world, and that is me. I love it and I want to be known as the Kaanta Laga girl till the day I die.”

Reacting to the video, one fan commented: "She ruled our screens with just one song. Today, the "Kaanta Laga girl" is no more. Gone too soon, but never forgotten."

“Yes girl, you were the one and only Kaanta Laga girl 😢💔” another person added.