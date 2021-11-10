Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shefali Shah’s new restaurant Jalsa has hand-painted walls, recipes from her kitchen. See photos

Shefali Shah is launching a new restaurant, Jalsa, in Ahmedabad. In a statement, she called it an ‘experience’, instead of just an eatery.
Shefali Shah’s new restaurant Jalsa will open this week.
Published on Nov 10, 2021 02:39 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Shefali Shah is venturing into the hospitality business with a restaurant named Jalsa in Ahmedabad. She is collaborating with Neha Bassi, who has been in the hospitality industry for more than two decades.

The recipes, presentation, decor, cutlery and other elements are being personally supervised by Shefali. She has been involved in designing the interiors of Jalsa and has hand-painted some of the walls herself. She has also worked closely with the chefs and shared her own recipes.

In a statement, Shefali said that Jalsa is more than ‘just a restaurant’. She called it an ‘experience’, with elements such as carnival games, astrologers and henna artists.

Jalsa is opening in Ahmedabad later this week.
“My belief is to celebrate life. With an abundance of family, friends, food, fun, music, dance and much more and Jalsa is exactly that! Jalsa is not just a restaurant, it’s an experience. True to its name, Jalsa serves all of the above and more. A quintessential Indian celebration with global design and food trends,” she said.

Shefali Shah has hand-painted some of the walls in Jalsa.

“Jalsa is a buffet restaurant that serves up a mix of Indian dishes from various states and international fun dining. Jalsa is a carnival of food, fun and togetherness. From Ferris wheels, astrologers, henna artists, funfair games, etc, Jalsa is not just a restaurant, it’s an experience of joy for everyone,” she said.

Shefali’s upcoming projects include Darlings, which marks Alia Bhatt’s foray into production; Doctor G, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh; Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s web series Human; and the second season of Netflix series Delhi Crime.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shefali talked about the influx of work coming her way of late. “The thing is, my family used to always feel, ‘Forget overexposed, you are not even seen’. Whatever I did used to come once in a year or two. That is the kind of work I want to do, something that really excites me, makes me want to go to work. Till now, I have not really contemplated my career, I go very instinctively. If it excites me enough, consumes me I will go and do it,” she said.

