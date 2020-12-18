Shefali Shah says she ‘didn’t even reach a certain age’ before being typecast: ‘I played mother to Akshay Kumar when I was around 28-30’

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 14:18 IST

Shefali Shah, who was just 20 years old when she played a middle-aged mother in the popular show Hasratein, said that she got typecast quite early in her career. She added that she did not even ‘reach a certain age’ for this to happen.

In 2005, Shefali played Amitabh Bachchan’s wife in Waqt: The Race Against Time, and Akshay Kumar played their son. She was just around 28-30 years old at the time.

Talking to The Times of India, Shefali said, “I was typecast in a mother’s role very early in life. I didn’t even reach a certain age. I was 20. I did a show where I played the mother of a 15-year-old, I was 20 years old when I played a mom of 45. And then, when I was around 28-30, I played mother to Akshay Kumar. So I got typecast very early, if I didn’t even have to reach a certain age point.” She quipped, “According to screen time, I’m probably 133 years or something.”

Shefali said that she turned down a lot of projects because the roles did not excite her enough. “There were years where I kept saying no to work because it was just being so unfair. And then Juice happened. And then there was Once Again, that’s a very sweet and gentle love story. And then there was Delhi Crime. And all three of them put me into the centre of the frame. So it’s really opened up for me, and I’m finally doing the kind of work I desire.”

Most recently, Shefali was seen as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi on the Netflix series Delhi Crime, which was based on the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape. Last month, the show won the International Emmy for Best Drama Series.

