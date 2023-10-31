Shefali Shah says she would do The Kerala Story if 'offered with evidence': I'd have played even if it was a Hindu woman

Shefali Shah is reacting to the controversy surrounding the film The Kerala Story, which was produced by her husband Vipul Shah. In a conversation with The Indian Express, the actor revealed that she got 'badly trolled' for sharing the trailer of the film. She also revealed whether she would play a part in the film if given the offer. (Also read: Vishal Bhardwaj says he didn't watch The Kashmir Files, The Kerala Story: 'I was hearing that they are propaganda films')

Shefali on The Kerala Story

Shefali Shah said The Kerala Story is about a woman not a religion.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Shefali shared how she was trolled because she shared the trailer of the film. She said, “I don’t have anything to do with politics. I normally get a lot of love and respect on social media. I shared the trailer of it (The Kerala Story), I cannot tell you how badly I got trolled for it. Like people hated me overnight.”

Shefali further added whether she would want to be a part of The Kerala Story. “If I was offered it with evidence, why not? It is as important to be told as Delhi Crime is. But if there was no evidence and if it was imaginary, I would be very wary of it. But I know for a fact that there was, I have read the script, I have gone through all those statements that have come from the government, so why not? And I would have played it even if it was a Hindu woman. According to me, it was about a woman, it was not about a religion, it was about terrorists," she said.

About The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story collected more than ₹203 crore at the domestic box office, over two weeks after the film's release in May. Directed by Sudipto Sen and fronted by Adah Sharma, the Hindi movie depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS). Apart from Adah, the film also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani. The movie has faced polarised political discourse in the country.

