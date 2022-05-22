Shefali Shah sports pigtails, poses with birthday cake in throwback pic from childhood; fans say ‘she’s still the same’

Shefali Shah took a walk down memory lane as she celebrated her 49th birthday on Sunday, May 22. She shared a throwback from one of her birthdays in her younger years, and said that it was clicked a ‘zillion years ago.’ Her fans noted that the actor had not changed much since her childhood. Also Read| Shefali Shah says people don't offer her comedy roles: 'They think I'm a serious actor and I do serious roles'

Shefali took to Instagram to share the candid throwback, and captioned it, “On this day zillion years ago!” adding the hashtags of birthday and throwback. In the picture, Shefali sported long hair, tied in a pigtail, and a white shirt. Shefali had her full attention on her birthday cake that was placed on a table in front of her. She was surrounded by her family, as well as several other children.

Shefali Shah shares throwback picture.

Fans shared their birthday wishes for Shefali on the post, and also said that she still looked the same, as she did in her childhood. One wrote, “Haven’t changed a bit,” while another commented, “Happy Birthday Shef! Your zest and energy are the same, just like it was a 'zillion years ago'. AAJ JALSA KAROOOO!!!!! (have a party today).” A third one wrote, “Happiest Birthday to the artist, the super mom, and super woman! May God bless you ma’am!”

Meanwhile, Shefali has gone on vacation to Canary Islands Resort in Lonavala to celebrate her birthday. She shared pictures and videos from the holiday on Instagram Stories, and revealed that she is missing her elder son Maurya on the vacation. Shefali shares two sons, Maurya, 19, and Aryaman, 18, with her husband Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Shefali Shah shares pictures from vacation in Lonavala.

Shefali was last seen alongside Vidya Balan in the Amazon Prime Video series Jalsa. She will be next seen in Doctor G and Darlings. The actor recently told HT that playing lead characters is her priority at the moment. She said, “Writers are writing stuff for me. Directors are working on projects thinking of me. I’ve waited for a very long time for this. I’m glad that people are finally looking at me as a lead or a parallel lead. That’s what I want to keep doing.”

