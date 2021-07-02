Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shefali Shah wanted to be an air hostess, shares photo that was ‘rejected’. Bollywood says 'our gain'

Shefali Shah has revealed in her latest post that she originally wanted to be an air hostess but her application was rejected. Check out her post here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 02, 2021 12:32 PM IST
Shefali Shah wanted to be an air hostess, but her application was rejected.

Shefali Shah has shared a throwback picture of herself and said that it is from her application for the job of an air hostess.

Actor Shefali Shah dropped a photo of her younger self revealing that it was the same picture that she sent when she applied for a job of an air hostess but was rejected. Shefali captioned the image, "The picture I’d submitted for the Cathay pacific application I got rejected#FlashbackFriday." Divya Dutta was quick to respond with, "Alley mere baby!! Our gain!"

Sandhya Mridul also took to the comment section to talk about her own application for the job. "Whaaat did not know! I got accepted but didn’t and didn’t take it and well here we are," she wrote. Bidita Bag also commented, "Yasss. Our gain." Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "Ohhhh godddd such a cutie."

Fans also showered the post with much love. One of them wrote, "Cathay be more pacific about their requirements? Coz ur looking so cute here...! Lol." Another one wrote, "That's great ma'am.....but you r flying high with God grace ..touchwood." One also commented, "Thank God you got rejected! Look how you're flying now!"

During chat show The Brand New Show, with Huma Qureshi in December 2019, Shefali Shah had said that during her college days, she wanted to be a doctor. She also talked about applying for the job of a air hostess and being rejected. "I wanted to be a air hostess, I applied for the job, I got rejected," she said and also revealed that it was Cathay Pacific Airlines that she had applied for.

Shefali Shah was most recently seen in Kayoze Irani's segment Ankahi in the Netflix's anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans. She also featured in International Emmy Award winning Netflix series Delhi Crime (2019) and will be again seen in the second season of the show.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan gives sexy a new twist as he flaunts long hair in new ad, watch

Shefali Shah also has medical thriller web series Human, Shah Rukh Khan's home production Darlings, alongside Alia Bhatt, and Doctor G which will also star Ayusmann Khurrana.

