Shehnaaz Gill adds to the summer heat in 'red hot' avatar in new pics from Phuket

Shehnaaz Gill is vacationing in Thailand and has been sharing glimpses from her fun holiday. On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a few pictures of herself in a short red dress as she posed on the beach under the morning sun, with the blue sea in the backdrop. Also read: Shehnaaz Gill travels to Thailand, starts her trip with 'pet puja'. See pic as she feasts on pizza and wraps Shehnaaz Gill during her vacation in Phuket.

Sharing the pictures aroun 10 am, she wrote, “It’s TAN o clock . . .” along with a waves and sun emoji. She is seen posing in style on the beach in first two pictures while the third one is a candid shot of her smiling on a beach chair.

Her fans loved her fresh pictures and reacted to her post in the comments section. One of her fanpages wrote, “#shehnaazgill hott >>>>>>Cool idhar badi garmi hai udher tum tapman badharhi ho but dekh ke feeling Cool (its very hot in here and there, you are raising temperatures, but I am feeling cool on seeing your pics).” A fan also wrote, “What a morning!” One more person commented, “looking damn hot”. An Instagram user also called her “red hot”.

On Monday, she also shared pictures with a baby she met in Thailand. Sharing pictures with him, she wrote, “Pure soul”.

Shehnaaz recently made her Bollywood debut with Farhad Samji's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, alongside Salman Khan. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Palak Tiwari and many others.

She also collaborated with Guru Randhawa for the song Moon Rise. She will next be seen in 100%, a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also part of the family entertainer.

In an interview last month, Shehnaaz said that she has brought about a massive change in her look. She said, “I changed myself, worked on myself. When people gave me good advice, I followed it and improved. I lost weight as I would hear a lot of comments on 'Bigg Boss' about being fat and was body-shamed... Then I changed my style as people would think I could only wear salwar-suit. I broke all these preconceived notions and would continue to do so moving forward."

