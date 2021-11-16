Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shehnaaz Gill breaks down while promoting Honsla Rakh after Sidharth Shukla’s death

On Monday, a video of Shehnaaz Gill crying profusely while promoting Honsla Rakh, after the death of her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla, surfaced online.
Shehnaaz Gill cried in an interview she gave shortly after the death of Sidharth Shukla.(Instagram)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 11:29 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Shehnaaz Gill broke down during the promotional interviews for her Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh, shortly after the death of her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla. Her co-star Diljit Dosanjh tried to console her.

On Monday, a video showed Shehnaaz profusely crying while remembering Sidharth. Diljit, who was not seen in the frame, attempted to comfort her.

Last month, Shehnaaz's tribute song for Sidharth, Tu Yaheen Hai, was released. The song has been sung by Shehnaaz and written by Raj Ranjodh. The music video showed Shehnaaz living a lonely life in a foreign location, lost in memories of Sidharth. For a moment, she imagined Sidharth wiping her tears away and calling her by her nickname, “Sana”.

RELATED STORIES

While the song captured her in a sombre mood, there were also several snippets of Sidharth and Shehnaaz's moments from Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz recalled how they used to chat, fight and make up in the Bigg Boss house. There was also a clip from their joint appearance on Dance Deewane 3.

Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill shares Sidharth Shukla tribute video, fans get goosebumps as he calls out her name

Meanwhile, on Monday, Shehnaaz also posted a new video, days after the release of Tu Yaheen Hai. In the video, Shehnaaz said, “Back to back shoots, hard lighting, hours of makeup and lack of sleep. Life is super hectic. It is difficult to manage all of looks and take care of my skin but what keeps me going is the love from you all. ” She then shared a glimpse of her makeup routine. 

Sidharth and Shehnaaz had met on Bigg Boss 13 and grew close. Sidharth was declared the winner while Shehnaaz was one of the finalists. Sidharth died of a suspected heart attack on September 2.

